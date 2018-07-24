Wells sees bright pricing spots in Verizon's 'very solid' Q2

Evaluating Verizon's (VZ +0.3% ) "very solid print" for Q2 earnings, Wells Fargo sees the carrier benefiting from its more expensive plans getting user traction.

Some of the revenue beat was due to revenue recognition standards, Jennifer Fritzsche writes, but the company's wireless business was a shining spot with easy beats in service revenues, postpaid phone net adds and postpaid ARPU. Lighter results in wireline margins and video losses make sense with the company's focus on wireless, she says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Wells is Overweight on the stock with a $58 price target, implying 14% upside.