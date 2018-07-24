Torex Gold -6% as TD downgrades ahead of ELG mine technical report

Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF -6.6% ) tumbles as much as 18% before trimming some of its losses, after TD analyst Daniel Earle downgrades the stock to Hold from Buy and cuts the price target to a Street-low C$13 from C$17.

Earle cites the potential for higher cost when Torex releases its updated technical report on its ELG mine and Media Luna project in late July to early August.

The analyst says while an updated report on Media Luna may provide some upside to stock’s NAV, he regards the project as "a sideshow" and attributes no value to the project due to concerns over its viability.

Earle expects total capex and operating cost for the ELG mine to increase significantly with the report, and he cuts total NAV for the stock to C$10.59/share from C$12.61.

Source: Bloomberg First Word