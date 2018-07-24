Merck's doravirine shows treatment effect in late-stage HIV study

Merck's (MRK +0.6% ) non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor doravirine showed a positive effect in a long-term Phase 3 clinical trial, DRIVE-FORWARD, in treatment-naive patients with HIV-1 infection. The data were presented at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam.

At week 96, 73.1% (n=277/379) of patients receiving doravirine + FTC/TDF or ABC/3TC achieved viral suppression compared to 66.0% (n=248/376) of those treated with ritonavir-boosted darunavir + FTC/TDF or ABC/3TC.

The company's U.S. marketing application is under FDA review with an action date of October 23.

Previously: FDA accepts Merck's NDAs for doravirine for HIV-1 infection (Jan. 8)