Central European Media up 2% post Q2 results

Central European Media (CETV +1.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 8.6% Y/Y to $159.6M.

Revenue by geography: Bulgaria $23.4M (+12.8% Y/Y); Czech Republic $61M (+14.3% Y/Y); Romania $50M (+2.1% Y/Y) & Slovak Republic $26.7M (+8.7% Y/Y).

OIBDA by geography: Bulgaria $5.6M (+88.3% Y/Y); Czech Republic $28.3M (+11.3% Y/Y); Romania $24.2M (+9.6% Y/Y) & Slovak Republic $3.9M (-47.3% Y/Y).

Overall Q2 margins: Operating declined 70 bps to 28.7% & OIBDA margin declined 30 bps to 34.9%.

TV advertising revenues increased 16% at actual rates and 3% at constant rates in H1 2018.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 15% at actual rates and 4% at constant rates.

Unlevered free cash flow was $ 89.3M (+39% Y/Y) & CME repaid a total of ~$187M of debt using proceeds from warrant exercises and cash generated by the business, which reduced net leverage ratio to 4.4x.

Previously: Central European Media reports Q2 results (July 24)