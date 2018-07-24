Splashy new partnership between PepsiCo and Madison Square Garden

PepsiCo (PEP +0.2% ) will become the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage and salty snack partner across various Madison Square (MSG -1.6% ) properties as part of a new marketing partnership across music, sports and entertainment.

The deal sees PepsiCo become an official partner for MSG sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, as well be front and center at venues like Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Forum in Inglewood, California. For the first time, Pepsi also will become the non-alcoholic beverage sponsor of the annual iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball at The Garden in NYC at the end of the year.

All of MSG’s venues will feature PepsiCo’s broad portfolio of food and beverage options.

Source: Press Release