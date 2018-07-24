Square and eBay team up to offer loans to `underserved' small businesses

Under a new partnership, Square (SQ -0.9% ) will provide eligible eBay (EBAY) sellers access to loans ranging from $500 to $100,000.

“Expanding access to capital, including to those who have been underserved when seeking funding, is core to Square’s purpose of economic empowerment,” said Jacqueline Reses, head of Square Capital.

Select eBay customers will start receiving email invitations to apply for a loan through Square Capital in Q3 2018.

eBay and Square Capital will work together to market Square Capital directly to eBay sellers. Square Capital will assess eligibility and risk, and determine appropriate sized loan offers.

Previously: PayPal, Square stand to gain from Snapcash shutdown (July 23)