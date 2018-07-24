Farmers Capital Bank shareholders approve merger agreement with WesBanco, Inc

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (FFKT +0.8% ) announced that the Company’s shareholders voted to adopt and approve the agreement and plan of merger between WesBanco, Inc. the Company, United Bank & Capital Trust Company and WesBanco Bank, Inc.

Of the shares represented, 5.02M or 97.6%, voted to adopt and approve the Merger Agreement.

As per the terms, the Company’s shareholders will have the right to receive 1.053 shares of WesBanco common stock and $5 in cash, without interest, for each share of the Company’s common stock.