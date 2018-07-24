Constellium jumps 13% post Q2 results

Constellium (CSTM +13.1% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 6.5% Y/Y to €1.47B due to higher aluminium prices and higher shipments.

Q2 Total shipments were of 397K metric tons (+4% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA of €151M (+19% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross improved by 75 bps to 11.6%; operating improved by 320 bps to 8.5% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 105 bps to 10.24%.

Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products revenue €801M (+9% Y/Y) reflecting higher aluminium prices; shipments 266K metric tons (+3% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA €75M (+30% Y/Y) & €279 per metric ton (+26% Y/Y).

Aerospace & Transportation revenue €356M (-3% Y/Y); shipments 65K metric tons (+1% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA €43M (+8% Y/Y) & €681 per metric ton (+7% Y/Y).

Automotive Structures & Industry revenue €327M (+13% Y/Y) reflecting higher shipments for automotive and other extruded products and improved price & mix; shipments 66K metric tons (+7% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA €39M (+19% Y/Y) & €585 per metric ton (+10% Y/Y).

Free Cash Flow was an outflow of €110M as of June 30, 2018 compared to an outflow of €54M year ago.

2019 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA growth of 11-13% in 2018 and in the high single digits in 2019 with €500M of Adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

