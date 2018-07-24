Intel to collaborate with SiTime on MEMS timing for 5G modems

Intel (INTC +0.6% ) and SiTime Corporation have announced that they will work together on robust, tiny and low-power microelectromechanical timing solutions for Intel's 5G modem platforms.

SiTime MEMS timing solutions are tiny and low power, offering up to 20 times better robustness, reliability and performance.

“Intel's modem technology and SiTime's MEMS timing solutions will help customers for our 5G modems gain high levels of reliability and to truly take advantage of the performance and capacity that 5G will bring.” said Dr. Cormac Conroy, Corporate Vice President and GM.