Reuters: Algeria in talks with BP, Total, Shell, others to set up trading JV

Algeria's Sonatrach is in talks with oil majors and trading firms to start a trading joint venture, Reuters reports.

Potential partners have held talks with Sonatrach in recent weeks, including BP, Total (NYSE:TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) and Vitol, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, according to the report.

The state-run firm signed a contract this year with Vitol to receive products in exchange for crude, its first such deal in decades, and in May agreed to buy Exxon’s 175K bbl/day Augusta refinery in Sicily.

One of the aims of Sonatrach’s new venture reportedly would be to supply crude to the Italian refinery and help manage the sale of oil products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Algeria and other markets.