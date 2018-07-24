F.N.B. falls after Q2 revenue falls short of consensus

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) falls 5.2% in midday trading after Q2 revenue fell short of consensus estimate.

Q2 operating EPS of 27 cents, in line with consensus, vs. 26 cents in Q1 and 23 cents a year ago.

Total revenue of $304.2M increased 3.6% from Q1 and 6.9% Y/Y.

Net interest margin 3.51% vs. 3.39% in Q1 and 3.42% a year ago.

Provision for credit losses $15.6M vs $14.5M in Q1 and $16.8M a year ago.

Return on average equity 7.66% vs. 7.94% at Q1 end and 6.80% at end of Q2 2017.

Source: Press Release

Previously: F.N.B. EPS in-line, misses on revenue (July 24)