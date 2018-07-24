Union Gaming sees Melco back on track

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen says Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +5.3% ) is back on track after outliving a casino reconfiguration at City of Dreams and the opening of the Morpheus property.

After smoothing out the luck factor, Govertsen projects that adjusted property-level EBITDA was up 19% Y/Y vs. +8% reported.

"Now that some of the most important components of the COD transformation are complete (Morpheus opening, main floor reconfiguration), we expect the property in specific, and MLCO in general, to once again post above-market growth rates in Macau from 4Q forward," writes Govertsen.

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating and price target of $35 on MLCO.