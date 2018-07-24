Fox warns of Comcast losing Big Ten Network

Now news from a different Comcast/Fox front: A contract dispute means college sports' Big Ten Network could go dark for Comcast's subscribers if no deal is reached.

Chicago, home to many midwestern college alumni, is one of Comcast's (CMCSA -1.1% ) biggest markets, and the deal with Fox (FOX -0.2% , FOXA -0.3% ) also covers Big Ten events on Fox Sports 1.

The contract between the two expires at the end of August, and Fox's Mark Silverman says "we've had no substantive response" to offers so far. Cue the competing marketing campaigns.

Comcast had dropped Fox's YES Network (home of the New York Yankees) for more than a year in 2015 in a similar deal dispute.