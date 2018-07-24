Peabody Energy posts Q2 profit vs. year-ago loss but falls short of consensus

Peabody Energy (BTU -1.4% ) is lower after Q2 earnings swung to a profit from a year-ago loss and revenues rose 4% Y/Y to $1.31B, but both figures missed Wall Street consensus expectations.

BTU says improved Q2 sales were driven by a 20% increase in Australian met and thermal sales volumes, but prior-year shipments of Australian metallurgical volumes were temporarily reduced in Queensland from Cyclone Debbie.

For Q3, BTU expects the longwall move at its North Goonyella Mine to hurt metallurgical segment adjusted EBITDA margins by ~$15/ton related to costs and sales mix, partly offset by increased export thermal coal sales, higher U.S. volumes and positive resource management results related to the sale of exploration tenements in Australia.

BTU also expects Australian export thermal volumes to continue to increase sequentially, with Q4 anticipated to be the segment's strongest shipping quarter.