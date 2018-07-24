Uber self-driving vehicles inch back into public testing

Uber’s (UBER) self-driving cars are back on public streets four months after a fatal accident halted testing.

The vehicles will test on Pittsburgh’s roads and will only be driven manually under a new set of safety standards including real-time monitoring of test drivers.

The Arizona accident where an Uber self-driving vehicle killed a pedestrian was blamed on the driver not looking at the road and the computer control mode overriding native safety features like automatic braking.

