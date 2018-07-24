Avid and CBC/Radio-Canada renew multiyear enterprise support agreement

Avid (AVID -2.4% ) has entered a multiyear support renewal agreement with Canada’s national public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada.

“Ensuring that all production teams are using the latest versions of software can be a big headache for large media organizations,” said Tom Cordiner, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Avid. “This multiyear agreement provides CBC/Radio-Canada with the ongoing support and software upgrades its needs to function as a modern media organization and continue to bring audiences its unique Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.”