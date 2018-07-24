Vaccinex readies $50M IPO

Rochester, NY-based Vaccinex (VCNX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an initial public offering of ~3.3M common shares at $15.

The clinical-stage biotech develops monoclonal antibodies for treating cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders based on semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) biology, what it says is a novel mechanism of action. Lead candidate is Phase 1-stage VX15 for the treatment of a range of cancers, including NSCLC and melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

2017 Financials ($M): Revenue: 0.1; Operating Expenses: 21.0 (+2.4%); Net Loss: (18.7) (-34.5%); Cash Burn: (21.4) (-8.6%).