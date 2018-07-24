First Bancshares announces the acquisition of FMB Banking

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) +0.96% to acquire 100% of common stock of FMB Banking Corporation, parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank in a combined stock and cash transaction.

Each FMB shareholder to receive either $204.70 in cash or 5.6391 shares of First Bancshares’ common stock valuing the transaction at ~$80M.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will have ~$3B in total assets, $2.5B in total deposits and $2B in total loans.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in 4Q18.

