Juniper lays out roadmap for 400 GbE transition

Juniper Networks (JNPR -0.4% ) has set up a refresh to its wide-area network, data center and enterprise portfolio via a comprehensive roadmap for a 400 GbE transition.

Building on a recent announcement of the 400 GbE-capable Juniper Penta Silicon, Juniper is planning new generations of ExpressPlus and Q5 silicon, moves that will add deep telemetry, SPRINGv6 and VXLAN EVPN support.

The strategy promises gains in IP transport, investment protection in new QFX series data-center switches and a routing platform with better performance based on cards to be available in the first half of 2019.