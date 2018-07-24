Myovant Sciences fails to hold most of Elagolix approval-stoked gain, shares up 2%

Thinly traded Myovant Sciences (MYOV +1.7% ) is up on almost a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 365K shares. The stock touched $22.30 (+13%) shortly after the announcement that the FDA approved AbbVie's elagolix for endometriosis-associated pain before retracing.

Myovant owns exclusive U.S. rights to relugolix, in Phase 3 development for the same indication and for the treatment of uterine fibroids. The primary completion date for the two Phase 3s, SPIRIT 1 & 2, in endometriosis-related pain is December 2019.

Both drugs are gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonists.

Citigroup's Robyn Karnauskas is bullish on MYOV (BUY/$44) citing the $28/day price for AbbVie's offering. She currently models relugolix at $10/day. She also believes MYOV can capture 50% of market despite launching three years later, a wildly optimistic assumption considering AbbVie's head start and well-developed sales & marketing competency.