JetBlue earnings rattle airline sector

JetBlue (JBLU -9.2%) is down sharply after initially shares were showing a post-earnings gain.
Investors seem to be latching on to the higher fuel costs that are biting at JetBlue's bottom line. The company expects an average prce per gallon of $2.33 in Q3, with only about 7% of its consumption hedged. As a consequence of elevated fuel costs, JetBlue pulled back on growth plans for 2H.
Several other airline stocks are trading lower following the JetBlue release, including Spirit Airlines (SAVE -2.5%), United Continental (UAL -1.2%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -3.8%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -3.2%), Alaska Air Group (ALK -2.7%), Rynair Holdings (RYAAY -2.4%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.4%) and SkyWest (SKYW -1.3%).
