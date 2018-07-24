JetBlue earnings rattle airline sector

JetBlue (JBLU -9.2% ) is down sharply after initially shares were showing a post-earnings gain.

Investors seem to be latching on to the higher fuel costs that are biting at JetBlue's bottom line. The company expects an average prce per gallon of $2.33 in Q3, with only about 7% of its consumption hedged. As a consequence of elevated fuel costs, JetBlue pulled back on growth plans for 2H.