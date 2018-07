German private sector activity picked up to the fastest pace in five months in July to 55.2, reflecting stronger increases in output, new orders, and stocks of purchases.

The services PMI ticked down to a two month low of 54.4 from 54.5 a month earlier, against expectations for 54.6.

The preliminary manufacturing PMI print at 57.3, three month high from 55.9 in June, against the forecast of 55.5.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR