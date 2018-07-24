Intel loses court case to the IRS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) loses an appeals court case with the Internal Revenue Service over a regulation governing how companies divide expenses between domestic and foreign operations.

A panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals says, “We conclude that the regulations withstand scrutiny under general administrative law principles, and we therefore reverse the decision of the Tax Court.”

Intel’s Altera business had challenged a $19M IRS tax bill that argued Altera should’ve included stock-based compensation costs in its cost-sharing agreement with its offshore subsidiary.