Franklin Electric up 3% post Q2 results

Franklin Electric (FELE +3% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 12.6% Y/Y to $343.97M. Sales by segment: Water systems $210.4M (6% Y/Y); Fueling system $74.1M (+21% Y/Y) and Distribution $79.5M (+35% Y/Y).

Sales by geography: USA & Canada $113.3M (+13% Y/Y); Latin America $29M (-6% Y/Y); EMEA $48.5M (+8% Y/Y) and Asia Pacific $19.1M (-12% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall gross margin was flat at 33.7% and operating margin i mproved by 55 bps to 11.8%.

Segment operating margins: Water systems declined by 110 bps to 15.4%; Fueling systems improved by 110 bps to 25.5% and distribution declined by 130 bps to 5%.

SG&A expenses was $74.9M (+9.9% Y/Y), increase was due to additional expense of $3.3M from acquired business.

Company has cash and cash equivalent of $70M as of June 30, 2018 compared to $55.09M a year ago.

“Our second quarter results were, however, held back by considerable weakness in two key international Water Systems end markets, Asia Pacific and Brazil, whose combined revenue declined over 20 percent versus the second quarter last year. We estimate this decline resulted in our second quarter earnings per share being about 7 cents lower than we had expected”, commented Gregg Sengstack, Chairman and CEO.

FY18 Outlook: EPS $2.27-2.37 vs $2.29 consensus.

