Eurozone makes soft landing at the start of Q3

|By:, SA News Editor

Eurozone economy lost momentum again at the start of the third quarter as weakened new order inflows and reduced business expectations of future activity added to the downbeat picture. after a brief rebound in June,

EuroZone flash composite output index registered a reading of 54.3 this month, down from 54.9 in June.

July flash services PMI declined to 54.4; Manufacturing PMI inched up to 55.1 this month from a final reading of 54.9.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox