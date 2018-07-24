Strong global demand lifts LVMH

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) reports a 10% increase in 1H revenue to €21.8B, led by strong demand for the fashion and leather goods business.

Organic revenue was up 12% or 14% higher if the termination of the Hong Kong International Airport concessions is factored in.

Net profit was up 41% to €3B for the six-month period.

"Despite buoyant global demand, monetary and geopolitical uncertainties remain," says CEO Bernard Arnault. "In this context, we will stay vigilant and rely on the talent of our teams and the shared entrepreneurial passion to further increase our leadership in the world of high quality products in 2018," he adds.

LVMH press release

Previously: LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton reports 1H results (July 24)