Fitch Ratings positive on Las Vegas Sands

Fitch Ratings revises its rating outlook on Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.5% ) to Positive from Stable.

Fitch ratings summary: "The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's increasing confidence in LVS' ability and willingness to manage its gross leverage target of 2.0x - 3.0x through a major development cycle (e.g. Japan integrated resort). Fitch believes LVS will have sufficient resources to de-lever, should a major development cause pro forma leverage to exceed the company's target... Fitch is becoming increasingly confident in LVS' ability and willingness to manage its gross leverage target of 2.0x - 3.0x through a major development cycle... With The Parisian complete, LVS is in position to start generating positive FCF, which can be applied to returning cash to shareholders or funding development capex."

Fitch Ratings press release