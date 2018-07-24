French Private Sector Growth Slows Slightly, Remains Solid in July: PMI

French private sector activity declined to a two month low of 54.5 from 55.0, against the forecast of 54.8.

Services PMI dipped to a two month low of 55.3 due to an increase in new orders, robust economic conditions and the football World Cup.

The manufacturing PMI ticked up to a two month high of 53.1 from 52.5 a month earlier, against expectations for 52.6.

The French companies retained an optimistic outlook with regard to coming 12-month period in July, buoyed by hopes of further demand growth.

Source: Investing.com

EWQ, FLFR