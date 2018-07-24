JPMorgan urges AT&T calls amid fundamental improvement

JPMorgan is encouraging buys of call options at AT&T (T +1.5% ) since small improvements in earnings could lead to outsize gains in the share price.

Shares are at their lowest level since April 2012, and JPMorgan is suggesting buying $32 calls as a play on what could be a pop on improving wireless EBITDA trends. The company cut promotions and raised prices and fees amid real fundamental improvements overshadowed by industry deal talk. (h/t Bloomberg)

AT&T reports after the closing bell today, and it's expected to post EPS of $0.85 on revenues of $39.27B, with gross margins that reach 54.25%. Shares are up to $31.48 today.