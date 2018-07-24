Susquehanna preview Anheuser-Busch InBev ahead of earnings

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic is out with estimates on Anheuser-Busch (BUD -0.4% ) ahead of the beer company's Q2 report due out next week.

Zuanic expects A-B to report EPS of $1.25 vs. $1.19 consensus, sales growth of +3.0% vs. +0.0% consensus, organic sales growth of +6.4% vs. +5.4% consensus and global gross margins of 64.2% vs 63.4% consensus. While the analyst says his forecast may look strong, he advises that BUD's share price may already be factoring in an earnings beat.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch are up 1.38% since the brewer disclosed Q1 numbers.