Papa John's still has a Schnatter problem

Former Papa John's International (PZZA -0.6% ) John Schnatter isn't going away quietly following a series of scandals that have impacted negatively on the company's share price.

"I own 30% of the company. I want a seat on that board," Schnatter tells The Wall Street Journal. Schatter's chance will come next May when the board holds an elections for seats.

Schnatter's desire to stay close to the company isn't seen as a positive development, with insiders and analysts both blaming him for the sales slump at the chain