Lucerne threatens suit over Telenet-Liberty Global relationship

Telenet (OTCPK:TLGHY) shareholder Lucerne has written a letter saying it will start legal proceedings if the Belgian company and its board don't comply by Aug. 1 with demands tied to Telenet's relations with its parent, Liberty Global (LBTYA -0.6% ).

Lucerne says "decision mandates" from Liberty Global mean that Libety CEO Mike Fries calls the shots; it's charging Liberty with artificially keeping Telenet's share price low to allow for a squeeze-out of minority holders.

The entire corporate governance of the company is a "hoax," Lucerne's letter says; many managers are expected to deliver monthly reports to counterparts at Liberty.

It's asking for details on shares/option rights in any Liberty Global entities held by Telenet's directors; details of application of conflict of interest rules for Liberty-nominated members; and more information on the information-sharing arrangement between the two companies.