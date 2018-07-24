CreditSights: Aurelius-Windstream trial even so far

Day one at the Aurelius-Windstream (WIN -5% ) debt-default trial didn't signal an advantage for either side, CreditSights analysts say.

“Both sides, including Windstream’s witnesses, were well-prepared, in our view,” the firm says in a note on yesterday's proceedings. (h/t Bloomberg)

Lawyers for U.S. Bank and Windstream pored through accounting details of a 2015 transaction that Windstream considers a spin-off/leaseback, based on advisers saying it didn't count as a sale under GAAP accounting due to its subsidiaries' involvement.

U.S. Bank counters that payments to Windstream Holdings from the units are accounted for as "long-term lease obligations."