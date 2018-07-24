Goodyear to study tire materials in space

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +0.6% ) plans to test tire components in space as part of a microgravity project in the International Space Station later this year.

The company says that by gathering knowledge from the microgravity evaluation, engineers and scientists can determine if further investigation of unique forms of precipitated silica should be considered in tires. The ultimate goal is to find fuel efficiency and traction improvements.

Goodyear made the announcement during the ISS Research and Development Conference San Francisco.

Goodyear is a longtime NASA partner.

Source: Press Release