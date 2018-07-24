Mattel earnings preview

Mattel (MAT -0.8% ) heads into tomorrow's earnings reports with analysts casting a pretty wide net with their estimates.

Bloomberg reports Q2 revenue forecasts range from $700M to $898M, with consensus at $852M. Analysts expect EPS to land somewhere between -$0.51 and -$0.21, with consensus at -$0.31. Last year's quarter included a Cars 3 toys rush and a breathing Toys "R" Us chain, placing plenty of pressure on Mattel.

Shares of Mattel are up 3% this week into the report after peer Hasbro beat estimates.