Wells Fargo to redeem series J preferred stock

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.6% ) will redeem all of its 8.00% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock (WFC.PJ), series J, and corresponding depositary shares on Sept. 17, 2018.

The depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of series J preferred stock, are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "WFCPrJ".

The series J. preferred will be redeemed at price equal to $1,000/share or $25 per depositary share.

As of March 31, Wells Fargo had 2.15M series J preferred issued and outstanding, according to its 10-Q filing.

Per its 2018 capital plan, Wells Fargo also announced an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to 43 cents a share, up 10% from prior quarter.

Source: Press Release

