Civista And United Community shareholders approve merger

Civista Bancshares (CIVB -0.7% ) and United Community Bancorp (UCBA) announces that shareholders of both the companies have approved the proposed merger of United Community into Civista

The combined company is expected to have total assets of $2.1B, total loans of $1.5B and deposits of $1.7B.

Under the terms of the agreement, UCBA shareholders will receive 1.027 shares of Civista and $2.54 in cash implying a deal value of $26.22 per share, equivalent to ~$114.4M.

The merger is expected to close on September 14, 2018.