Pfizer to build state-of-the-art injectables facility in Michigan

Pfizer (PFE +1.2% ) says it will boost its commitment to U.S. manufacturing with an investment of $465M to build "one of the most technically advanced" sterile injectable pharmaceutical production sites in the world in Portage, MI.

The company says the 400K square-foot facility, incorporating Modular Aseptic Processing, will create 450 new jobs over the next several years. It will be located near a Pfizer plant that currently employs more than 2,200 people.

Construction should start in the spring of 2019 and wind up in 2021.