Crane warning hits RV sector

Winnebago (WGO -9.4%) trades at its lowest level in over a month as the selling pressure around the RV name accelerates.
Sector peers Thor Industries (THO -5.4%), Camping World (CWH -6.1%), LCII Industries (LCII -3.2%) and Patrick Industries (PATK -4.1%) are all lower on the day.
A factor in the selling could be the 18% Y/Y drop in RV sales posted by Crane (CR +1.4%). "RV sales remain weak as channel inventory correction continues," reads one of the Crane's earnings slides.
