Riot Blockchain surges with Bitcoin rally

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) climbs 24% as Bitcoin reclaims some ground it's lost year-to-date.

Riot touched $8.55 earlier today, the highest intraday price since May 21, but down 71% YTD.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), though up 34% in the past month, has fallen 42% YTD.

Other crypto-related companies also gaining are: Marathon Patent Group (MARA +24.9% ), U.S. Global Investors (GROW +13.5% ), Bitcoin Services (OTCPK:BTSC +11.5% ), MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI +11% ), BTL Group (OTCPK:BTLLF +6% ), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC +6.3% )

