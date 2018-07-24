Riot Blockchain surges with Bitcoin rally

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) climbs 24% as Bitcoin reclaims some ground it's lost year-to-date.
Riot touched $8.55 earlier today, the highest intraday price since May 21, but down 71% YTD.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD), though up 34% in the past month, has fallen 42% YTD.
Other crypto-related companies also gaining are: Marathon Patent Group (MARA +24.9%), U.S. Global Investors (GROW +13.5%), Bitcoin Services (OTCPK:BTSC +11.5%), MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI +11%), BTL Group (OTCPK:BTLLF +6%), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC +6.3%)
Related tickers: COIN, OSTK, SSC, , UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD
