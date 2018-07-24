ArcelorMittal offers new commitments for Ilva steel plant

ArcelorMittal (MT +4.3% ) says it accepted new conditions set by Italian authorities for the purchase of the Ilva steelmaker, but the first government reaction was cautious, Reuters reports.

Seeking to overcome political resistance to the deal, MT reportedly said it informed Italian authorities that “it accepts all requests of further commitments” for its plan to purchase the plant in southern Italy, including a commitment to accelerate investments to improve the environmental performance of Ilva’s main plant in Taranto, the largest in Europe.

Deputy Prime Minister Di Maio said the government will review the new commitments but that it was still assessing whether the bidding process for the sale was carried out in full respect of the rules.