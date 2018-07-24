Reuters: Occidental Petroleum exploring sale of pipeline assets

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.1% ) is exploring a sale of its pipeline assets, hoping to fetch more than $5B and free up capital to invest in exploration and production, Reuters reports.

Current pipeline bottlenecks out of the Permian Basin combined with increasing appetite for U.S. oil exports could help OXY sell its pipelines for top dollar, according to the report.

OXY’s midstream assets include a major U.S. crude pipeline, a stake in a gas pipeline in the Middle East, a crude export terminal in Texas, and the Centurion Pipeline, a 2,900-mile line carrying crude from the Permian Basin to Cushing, Okla.