Wells Fargo clears 2016 consent order related to military service members

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.5% ) completes requirements of a Sept. 2016 consent order with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency related to compliance with provisions of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

To satisfy the consent order, the bank: expanded its SCRA Center of Excellence to help ensure consistent and appropriate customer care; implemented processes to proactively provide SCRA benefits and protections to eligible service members; initiated quarterly checks of the DoD's military database to identify customers for automatic enrollment for SCRA benefits; delivered remediation funds to affected service members.

Source: Press Release

