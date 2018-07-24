AeroVironment, Axon drop as Lakewood takes new shorts

AeroVironment (AVAV -1.8% ) and Axon Enterprise (AAXN -3.4% ) as posting their worst of several sessions after new short reports from Lakewood Capital.

In the firm's Q2 letter, it says AeroVironment could drop to $40/share (vs. a current $73.28) as it's not worth much more than historical valuation of double revenue (and still a high EBITDA multiple for the defense sector). It's a "notoriously lumpy" business and Lakewood has taken a new short position after holding one briefly years ago. (h/t Bloomberg)

Similarly, Axon could see more than 60% downside to $28.50/share vs. current pricing of $72.34; body cameras are nearing a saturation part with more than 80% of large police forces already decided on solutions, and the company has had above-normal sales with the help of interest-free financing that pulls those sales forward.