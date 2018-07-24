Mosaic wins double upgrade from BAML on sustainable phosphate recovery

Mosaic (MOS +2.2% ) moves higher after Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a two-notch upgrade to Buy from Underperform with a $35 price target, raised from $24, as the firm believes 2018 will mark a bottom in global phosphate utilization rates and there is now more upside risk to consensus estimates as the cycle improves.

The firm foresees relief from the near-term negatives of recently introduced low-cost capacity, particularly as Chinese production and exports prove less threatening than expected.

“We are now willing to underwrite a multi-year recovery in phosphate with global utilization rates bottoming in 2018,” the firm writes, anticipating mid-cycle earnings power of $3 over the next two to three years.