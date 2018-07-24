Texas Instruments reports Q2 beats, in-line guide, 12% Analog growth

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) gains 0.2% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 9% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $4.11B to $4.45B (consensus: $4.25B) and EPS of $1.41 to $1.63 (consensus: $1.49).

Segment revenue: Analog, $2.69B (+12%); Embedded Processing, $943M (+9%); Other, $384M (-7%).

Key metrics: cash flow form operations TTM, $6.6B (+44% Y/Y); FCF TTM, $5.7B (+42%); capital expenditures TTM, $527M (62%); total cash returned, $1.6B; R&D spend, $384M; SG&A spend, $441M; cash and equivalents, $2.9B.

Press release.

Previously: Texas Instruments beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 24)