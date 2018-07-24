Canadian National Railway hikes profit guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) tops estimates after a "swift network recovery" and a trend of "robust demand" in Q2.

The company's operating ratio was up 70 bps Y/Y to 58.2%, but improved dramatically from the mark in Q1.

Net income increased by 27% Y/Y during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company says it now aims to deliver full-year EPS in the range of C$5.30 to C$5.45 vs. C$5.26 consensus.

CNI -0.45% AH.

Previously: Canadian National Railway beats by C$0.12, beats on revenue (July 24)