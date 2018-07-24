Copper, base metals jump on new China stimulus plan

Copper and other base metals rose today after China's State Council unveiled measures to boost domestic consumption amid economic pressure from escalating trade friction with the U.S.

Comex copper for July delivery climbed 2.3% to $2.80/lb., its best day since April 18, and other industrial metals that have been sliding such as aluminum, zinc and nickel rose on the London Metal Exchange.

Copper prices have plummeted 15% since hitting a four-year high in late June, hurt by worries that the trade fight between the U.S. and China would hurt the Chinese economy and cut commodity demand.