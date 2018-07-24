AT&T -1.3% as Q2 revenue comes up short

AT&T (NYSE:T) is off 1.3% after hours after missing revenue expectations in Q2 earnings, the first to incorporate results from its new WarnerMedia unit (though just 16 days' worth).

It logged 3.8M total wireless net adds: 3.1M in the U.S. (driven by connected devices and prepaid) and 756,000 in Mexico.

Postpaid phone net adds in the U.S. were 46,000; prepaid phone net adds came to 356,000. Postpaid phone churn was 0.82%.

Video net adds (U.S. and Latin America) were 219,000. Total video net adds of 80,000 in the U.S. were bolstered by 342,000 net adds of DirecTV Now, now at more than 1.8M subscribers.

Revenue by segment: Consumer Mobility, $14.87B (down 1.5%); Business Solutions, $9.06B (down 6.2%); Entertainment Group, $11.65B (down 8%); International, $1.95B (down 3.7%).

It is raising guidance on full-year adjusted EPS, forecasting high $3.50 range vs. an expected $3.38. It's also boosting free cash flow expectations to the high end of $21B range (inclusive of deal/integration costs).

Tight release as the conference call is coming right up at 4:30 p.m. ET.

