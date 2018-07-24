Continental Resources announces preliminary Q2 production results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says Q2 production averaged 284K boe/day, with a 25% Y/Y increase in average daily oil production of 157K bbl/day.

CLR says Q2 output would have topped 289K boe/day if not for abnormally wet weather in the Bakken and the voluntary curtailment of Midcontinent production to gain access to premium north Texas markets via the company's Wildcat pipeline agreement.

Following the transitory timing delays, CLR estimates the first half of July averaged 296K-298K boe/day as additional Bakken pads entered first production, with oil output recovering to 166K bbl/day, up 25% from July 2017; for the rest of Q3, CLR expects production to average 290K-295K boe/day, with a ~57% oil ratio.

CLR also expects production to come in toward the top end of the range for both previously stated full-year production and 2018 exit rate guidance.